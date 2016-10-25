Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, October 26, 1966
Maddox Interview
Gubernatorial nominee Lester Maddox fielded a barrage of hostile questions at Massey Junior College today. Maddox never visibly lost his temper but told three Negro girls who were pressing him on his racial feelings, “If you persist in this, I’ll have to close the meeting.”
Richards Chief
In a special meeting of the City Commission Tuesday afternoon, Capt. Floyd Richards, chief of detectives and an 11-year veteran of the Phenix City Police Dept., was named police chief of Phenix City.
Lawyers Cite Williams
The Russell County Bar Association has adopted a resolution commending the late George Dent Williams, district attorney for the 26th Judicial Circuit of Alabama. Williams died Oct. 12.
