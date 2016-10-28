Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, October 29, 1966
Price Protest
“Let’s picket the stores!” This shout came from the meeting of Housewives for Fair Prices Friday night at Britt David Community Center. The move by the Columbus housewives follows a national trend of shoppers’ protesting high grocery prices.
Atlanta Connector
A proposal recommending construction of a four-lane highway from Columbus to Atlanta will be presented to the State Highway Department by William Lunberg, director of the Chattahoochee-Flint Area Planning and Development Commission.
Religion
Some 2,000-3,000 Baptists are expected to attend the 145th annual session of the Georgia Baptist Convention in Columbus Nov. 14-16.
Comments