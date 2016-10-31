Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 1, 1966
Courthouse
Columbus and Muscogee County commissioners Wednesday will huddle to decide whether to put off local bond referendums until April. Both commissions had planned to hold referendums-the biggest item to be financed beginning the proposed new $8.5 million courthouse-the first week in December.
Opera
“La Traviata,” which the Metropolitan Opera National Company will present here Wednesday night, is a complete sell-out. Curtain time is 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Three Arts Theater.
Holy Nosedive!
ABC-TV, which in recent years has tried to compensate for its lack of stars by capitalizing on “fad” program hits, this season is watching another flash-in-the-pan, “Batman,” plummet in the ratings.
