Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 6, 1966
McNamara Optimistic on Viet Nam
Secretary of Defense Robert S. McNamara told President Johnson Saturday fewer Americans would be sent to fight in Viet Nam next year and draft calls might be cut in half. McNamara based his optimistic report in a military situation he said had dramatically improved.
Turpin Named Editor
William H. (Bill) Turpin has been named managing editor of The Ledger and The Sunday Ledger-Enquirer, Executive Editor Edge Reid announced today.
Gubernatorial Poll
A poll by the Ledger-Enquirer made last week in the 3rd District reveals that Howard (Bo) Callaway may be in trouble in his bid for the governorship. At present, Callaway polls 52 percent of the vote, Maddox 28 percent, the write-in candidate Ellis Arnall 3 percent and 17 percent undecided.
Comments