Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 3, 1966
Maddox
His campaign for the governorship reportedly faltering, Democrat Lester Maddox continued today to press Atlanta Mayor Ivan Allen to take a hand-on the other side.
Maddox is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can coax Allen into denouncing him publicly.
Callaway
An Atlanta civil rights leader Wednesday blasted the Atlanta Journal for perpetrating a “political atrocity” by endorsing Republican Howard (Bo) Callaway for governor. Hosea Williams said, “An Atlanta newspaper has perpetrated a political atrocity upon the good people of Georgia.”
Birth Control
Cuba’s Communist officials say there is no such thing as a “population explosion” in the world. They argue it’s all a capitalist trick to keep the poor countries poor and the underdeveloped from developing. There is no need for controlling births to avoid massive starvation in underdeveloped countries if everyone follows the Communist path, they contend.
