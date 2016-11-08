Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 9, 1966
Brinkley Cruises
State Rep. Jack Brinkley on Tuesday crushed Republican hopes for retaining the 3rd District congressional seat in the GOP fold with his decisive defeat of Billy Mixon.
Governor’s Race
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed suit in federal court in Atlanta aimed at heading off the selection of a new governor by the state’s General Assembly.
Merger Vote
“I challenge the city and county commissioners to resign,” J.R. Allen said this morning — his reaction to approval in Tuesday’s voting of five amendments calling for a government merger here.
