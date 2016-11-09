Opinion

November 9, 2016 1:13 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 10, 1966

Runoff

A group of Republican attorneys is preparing to ask a three-judge federal court to order a runoff election in Georgia’s gubernatorial race, it was learned today.

Consolidation

Muscogee County voters, in their approval Tuesday of three constitutional amendments, have declared they want some move toward consolidation of city and county governmental functions.

Bond Case

Julian Bond, Atlanta Negro civil rights worker, puts before the Supreme Court today his quest for a seat in the Georgia Legislature. Bond has been forbidden twice to take a place in the state House of Representatives because of statements he made in supporting criticism of U.S. policy in Viet Nam.

Related content

Opinion

Comments

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos