Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 10, 1966
Runoff
A group of Republican attorneys is preparing to ask a three-judge federal court to order a runoff election in Georgia’s gubernatorial race, it was learned today.
Consolidation
Muscogee County voters, in their approval Tuesday of three constitutional amendments, have declared they want some move toward consolidation of city and county governmental functions.
Bond Case
Julian Bond, Atlanta Negro civil rights worker, puts before the Supreme Court today his quest for a seat in the Georgia Legislature. Bond has been forbidden twice to take a place in the state House of Representatives because of statements he made in supporting criticism of U.S. policy in Viet Nam.
