Looking Back

November 11, 2016 10:00 AM

Fifty years ago today, November 12, 1966

County Goes Bo

Muscogee County went strongly with Rep. Howard (Bo) Callaway for governor, giving the GOP candidate nearly a three-to-one majority over Democrat Lester Maddox.

About 50 to 70 families will be looking for houses to rent in Phenix City as workers began arriving for the Alabama Kraft Co. containerboard mill at Cottonton, the Phenix City-Russell County Chamber of Commerce said Friday.

The first wave of an expected 3,000 Baptists should surge into Columbus Sunday for the 145th session of the Georgia Baptist Convention.

