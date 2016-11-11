Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 12, 1966
County Goes Bo
Muscogee County went strongly with Rep. Howard (Bo) Callaway for governor, giving the GOP candidate nearly a three-to-one majority over Democrat Lester Maddox.
Business
About 50 to 70 families will be looking for houses to rent in Phenix City as workers began arriving for the Alabama Kraft Co. containerboard mill at Cottonton, the Phenix City-Russell County Chamber of Commerce said Friday.
Religion
The first wave of an expected 3,000 Baptists should surge into Columbus Sunday for the 145th session of the Georgia Baptist Convention.
Comments