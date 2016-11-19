Old sweet songs, and some newer ones, too

It’s not just the music. There are lots of good reasons — scenic, cultural, historical, recreational, culinary, you name it — why people from anywhere in the world would find plenty in Georgia to justify it as a travel destination.
But if it’s music visitors are searching for, whether it’s music of the past or music very much in the here and now, Georgia has it.
The state’s musical abundance and rich heritage is the primary reason for its inclusion in the latest edition of National Geographic Traveler magazine’s “Best of the World” destinations for 2017.
“The Peach State’s current homegrown performers — including Young Jeezy and Luke Bryan — are building on the lyrical legacy of legends such as James Brown and Ray Charles,” the magazine says. “Hear live music or join a jam session in cozy confines such as the Historic Holly Theater in Dahlonega or Atlanta’s Apache Café.”
That’s just a short list; you could also include — and NatGeo does — the likes of the Allman Brothers, R.E.M., the B-52s, Otis Redding and Little Richard. (We’ll toss in local luminaries “Blind Tom” Wiggins, Gertrude “Ma” Rainey and Robert Cray just for fun.)
This is the kind of advertising that money can’t buy. National Geographic Travel, according to the Macon Telegraph, reaches some 8.5 million readers, whom the latest issue urges to “rock on throughout 2017” at one of 75 music festivals in Georgia.
It’s probably no coincidence that, as the Georgia Department of Economic Development reports, this recognition follows Georgia Tourism’s proclamation of 2016 as the Year of Georgia Music.
We’re glad National Geographic noticed. Now we hope a few million more people will.
Comments