Burqa bill rightly yields to Barney Rule

1:03 Jordan's car goes through final testing in Quaker State's "Best in Class Challenge." Pause

5:10 Here's how the United Way made a difference in one family's life

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

1:15 Prosecutor in double murder trial says killer's story 'didn't add up'

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:29 French bakery called My Boulánge opens in downtown Columbus

3:33 How to decorate Halloween cookies

3:10 Auburn QB Sean White opens up about shoulder injury

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold