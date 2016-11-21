Opinion

November 21, 2016 6:06 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 22, 1966

Expressway

A State Highway Department official voiced hope today that plans can be revived for construction of two major bridge interchanges on the Columbus-Manchester Expressway and redesignation of a 1.2 mile stretch of the road as limited access.

Education

An experimental kindergarten center may be established by the state Department of Education in Columbus, site of the state’s first public school kindergarten.

Airport Noise

Mrs. William H. Cartwright Jr., making her third appearance before the County Commission today, heard that relief from planes taking off over her home on Eula Drive may be forthcoming. Her home and one other will be tacked onto a project to clear approaches to the airport runways.

