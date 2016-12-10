Opinion

December 10, 2016 5:52 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, December 11, 1966

Lillian Carter

Mrs. Lillian Carter, the 68-year-old mother of State Sen. Jimmy Carter, leaves Tuesday for a two-year tour of duty with the Peace Corps in India.

Aide to Brinkley

A former Columbus man, attorney G. H. Posey, will work with Jack Brinkley as the congressman-elect’s legislative assistant in Washington.

Sports

The Central Red Devils suffered probably one of their coldest nights in history from the floor Saturday night in dropping a 58-44 Bi-City decision to the Baker Lions at the Municipal Auditorium.

Related content

Opinion

Comments

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos