Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, December 11, 1966
Lillian Carter
Mrs. Lillian Carter, the 68-year-old mother of State Sen. Jimmy Carter, leaves Tuesday for a two-year tour of duty with the Peace Corps in India.
Aide to Brinkley
A former Columbus man, attorney G. H. Posey, will work with Jack Brinkley as the congressman-elect’s legislative assistant in Washington.
Sports
The Central Red Devils suffered probably one of their coldest nights in history from the floor Saturday night in dropping a 58-44 Bi-City decision to the Baker Lions at the Municipal Auditorium.
