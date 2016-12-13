Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, December 14, 1966
Projects Delayed
President Johnson’s order for a cutback in federal road funds will force a delay in construction of three major highway projects in Muscogee County — including the second leg of the Lindsay Creek Parkway.
Highway Board
A move to get State Sen. Harry C. Jackson a seat on the Georgia Highway Board grew out of a meeting Tuesday between local legislators and Muscogee County commissioners.
Derby Track
After considerable discussion Tuesday, Muscogee County Commission passed a motion by three to two to provide about $9,000 toward construction of a year-round Soap Box Derby track in cooperation with the Columbus Jaycees.
