Opinion

December 13, 2016 11:38 AM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, December 14, 1966

Projects Delayed

President Johnson’s order for a cutback in federal road funds will force a delay in construction of three major highway projects in Muscogee County — including the second leg of the Lindsay Creek Parkway.

Highway Board

A move to get State Sen. Harry C. Jackson a seat on the Georgia Highway Board grew out of a meeting Tuesday between local legislators and Muscogee County commissioners.

Derby Track

After considerable discussion Tuesday, Muscogee County Commission passed a motion by three to two to provide about $9,000 toward construction of a year-round Soap Box Derby track in cooperation with the Columbus Jaycees.

Related content

Opinion

Comments

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos