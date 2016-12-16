Write-ins can be funny — sometimes

Reading through the list of write-in votes cast this past Nov. 8 in the general election produced quite a few laughs. Clearly some folks in the Golden Isles have a sense of humor.
Votes for fictional characters like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader and popular mascots like the University of Georgia’s Uga were cast in nearly every single race that was on the ballot. Many of those races were unopposed in the general election, so casting a vote for a write-in candidate who had not qualified for the local ballot would not have any impact on the outcome.
In other races, however, the stakes were very real, and in this particular election, that had been made clear from very beginning. Still, roughly 1 percent of the votes cast locally in the presidential election went to the aforementioned Uga, or Jesus Christ.
A vote of faith may be meaningful to the person casting it, but it does little to help determine a true winner.
If you think your write-in vote in the presidential election didn’t matter, consider this. Write-ins normally make up about .2 percent of the vote in a presidential election. In November, roughly 126 million people voted for the two primary presidential candidates — Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
Much has been made of the popular vote since then, with the numbers showing that Clinton pulled in around 2.8 million more votes than Trump, but Trump won the Electoral College, the method by which America elects its president.
A little bit of math shows us that 2.8 million is around 2.2 percent of all the votes cast for both candidates. If the 1 percent write-in rate in Glynn County is applied nationwide, another 1.2 million votes might have had a real impact. Would it have been enough to create a different outcome? Perhaps in some states.
We are not advocating for a different outcome. The election is over and Trump will be our next president. He was democratically elected and he deserves a chance to lead.
The point is that each vote does matter. In Glynn County, those 1 percent of presidential voters wrote down someone not on the ballot, with the full knowledge that person — or movie character in some cases — could never actually be the president.
Voting is the most important and fundamental avenue for us to be involved in the democratic process. It is a right that should not be infringed upon and should not be taken lightly. While we enjoy getting a good chuckle out of the write-in votes that were cast, perhaps those voters should consider that by not voting for one of the legitimate candidates, they may be impacting the outcome of the election more than they realize.
The Brunswick News, Brunswick, Ga.; www.thebrunswicknews.com
