Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, December 17, 1966
Religion
A joint Catholic-Protestant Nativity program at 5 and 8 p .m. Friday, presented at The Infantry Center at Fort Benning, was the first of a series of special Christmas programs for the individual faiths.
Airport
The Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) has allocated $321,500 for improvements at Muscogee County Airport, lopping in half a request for some $600,000 that the county made in May. Airport Manager Guy Kilgore said today he felt the entire $600,000 from the FAA is a “must” to get ready for jet service here.
Education
The U.S. Office of Education Friday approved a $10,860 grant to Columbus College for its work-study program.
Comments