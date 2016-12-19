Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, December 20, 1966
‘Anything’ To Win
The new Republican-flavored 90th Congress apparently is ready to give President Johnson almost anything he wants to press the war in Vietnam, including money to escalate the fighting if he deems necessary.
Education
A higher educational level for all persons in Muscogee County has been adopted as a goal by the Muscogee County School Board. Georgia’s median educational level among adults is nine years-well below the national average.
Christmas Week
A community carol program and a live Nativity pageant are among citywide Christmas week events in Columbus. Carols will be sung tonight at 7 at Broadway and 12th Street.
