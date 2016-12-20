Looking Back

Fifty years ago today. December 21, 1966
Governor’s Race
Petitions seeking another popular vote in the governor’s election were being circulated Tuesday and a leader of the new move predicted it would succeed.
Hospital Lights
A low bid of $628.92 on traffic lights was accepted Tuesday by Opelika City Commission. The lights are expected to make exiting and entering easier at Lee County Hospital on the Pepperell Parkway.
Phenix Schools
The building of two new schools, one a highly functional modern circular structure, is considered by Phenix City Board of Education members to be the solution to overcrowded conditions in one school and fire danger in another. The board is planning the construction of the two buildings for early 1967 to replace Girard Elementary and relieve crowded conditions at South Girard Elementary.
Comments