Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, December 22, 1966
Bo Boosters
A blue-ribbon assembly of Columbus’ most powerful and influential businessmen today met with Muscogee County legislators to ask them to “follow your conscience and do what is best for Georgia” — and vote for Howard (Bo) Callaway for governor.
Phenix Plant
Phenix City will get a new garment industry that will employ 250 workers and cost more than $600,000, it was announced today. According to Donald Cohen, president of Opelika Manufacturing Corp., the plant will make numerous household articles.
Grim Anniversary
The dying began five years ago. A 25-year-old Army radio specialist from Tennessee, James Thomas Davis, was killed in an ambush in Vietnam, becoming the first American victim of a Southeast Asian war that drags on. The toll of American combat dead in the war now exceeds 6,000.
