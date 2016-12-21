Opinion

December 21, 2016 10:00 AM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, December 22, 1966

Bo Boosters

A blue-ribbon assembly of Columbus’ most powerful and influential businessmen today met with Muscogee County legislators to ask them to “follow your conscience and do what is best for Georgia” — and vote for Howard (Bo) Callaway for governor.

Phenix Plant

Phenix City will get a new garment industry that will employ 250 workers and cost more than $600,000, it was announced today. According to Donald Cohen, president of Opelika Manufacturing Corp., the plant will make numerous household articles.

Grim Anniversary

The dying began five years ago. A 25-year-old Army radio specialist from Tennessee, James Thomas Davis, was killed in an ambush in Vietnam, becoming the first American victim of a Southeast Asian war that drags on. The toll of American combat dead in the war now exceeds 6,000.

Related content

Opinion

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos