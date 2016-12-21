Dunn’s year-round Christmas story

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Warrick Dunn probably doesn’t spend much time in culturally booby-trapped debates about lives that matter. In the 23 years since his mother, a Baton Rouge police corporal, was gunned down in ambush while moonlighting as a bank guard, Dunn has devoted much of his time, money and effort to things that matter in people’s lives.
One of his many philanthropic efforts, especially appropriate during this season, is Homes for the Holidays, a home ownership program he developed 19 years ago, according to Angela Tuck of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, as a tribute to his late mother Betty Smothers.
After his the murder, Tuck writes, “Dunn knew his single mother would never be able to buy the home she dreamed of for her six children … Dunn wanted to make sure other single moms were able to realize the American dream of home ownership.”
It’s the kind of project Dunn supports anyway — he works with Habitat for Humanity, the Georgia-based foundation that builds houses for families willing to put in the “sweat equity” for their own and others’ new residences.
Homes for the Holidays, a project of Warrick Dunn Charities, includes a $5,000 down payment and financial counseling, among other kinds of assistance.
“We fully furnish the homes — food, furniture, linens, garden tools, TVs, computers, even down to the toothbrushes,” Dunn told the AJC. “The family just has to pretty much bring their own clothes.” The families also “have to clean up their credit, apply for a loan and just learn more about financial management.” They also learn basic home repair and maintenance, and property upkeep.
Dunn, who still makes his home in Georgia, noted that the project beneficiaries’ 92 percent home retention rate attests to the value of the incentives and personal involvement: . “It’s not a handout … The real hard work is done by the families. Their commitment is to changing their environment for their kids — to get them a safe comfortable environment to grow up in.”
The work of Homes for the Holidays and the other projects of Warrick Dunn Charities goes on every day of the year. But as good Christmas stories go, this one will do.
Speaking of which …
The year-end holiday travel period officially begins (at least according to AAA) Friday and ends at midnight Jan. 2, when the New Year is officially no longer in mint condition. You’ll see, hear and read plenty of seasonal safety reminders, but one more can’t hurt.
As reported in the Albany Herald, AAA predicts that a record 103 million Americans will be traveling over the holiday period. And with the the second-lowest gas prices since 2009, millions of those travelers will be on the roads.
Alert, awake, cautious, courteous and sober driving is always critical; it is many times more so when there are more drivers — including, let’s face it, more distracted, impaired, irresponsible and just plain lousy ones — on the roads.
Don’t be among the latter, and don’t forget they’re out there.
