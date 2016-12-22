Opinion

December 22, 2016 3:01 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, December 23, 1966

Steinbeck Letters

John Steinbeck, best-selling author and winner of the Pulitzer and Nobel prizes for literature, is on an extended trip through Southeast Asia and will file dispatches from there for The Ledger. His first stop is South Vietnam.

Vietnamese at Post

Some 14 South Vietnamese soldiers are now taking training to become officers alongside American military men at Fort Benning’s Office Candidate School (OCS).

Blue Law

A Waycross merchant, J.B. Benfield, was fined $500 and sentenced to 12 months probation Thursday on a conviction in city court of violating Georgia’s Blue Laws. Benfield, manager of Clark’s Discount Department Store, was arrested Dec. 11 based on the sale of golf balls on Sunday.

Related content

Opinion

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos