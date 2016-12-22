Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, December 23, 1966
Steinbeck Letters
John Steinbeck, best-selling author and winner of the Pulitzer and Nobel prizes for literature, is on an extended trip through Southeast Asia and will file dispatches from there for The Ledger. His first stop is South Vietnam.
Vietnamese at Post
Some 14 South Vietnamese soldiers are now taking training to become officers alongside American military men at Fort Benning’s Office Candidate School (OCS).
Blue Law
A Waycross merchant, J.B. Benfield, was fined $500 and sentenced to 12 months probation Thursday on a conviction in city court of violating Georgia’s Blue Laws. Benfield, manager of Clark’s Discount Department Store, was arrested Dec. 11 based on the sale of golf balls on Sunday.
Comments