Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, December 29, 1966
Viet Nam
Georgia’s senior Sen. Richard B. Russell said America has the means and should use force to end the fighting in Vietnam “and get our boys home.”
Merger
Promoted by public statements by Muscogee County Commission Chairman J. R. Allen, the City Commission started the ball rolling Wednesday to study consolidation of city and county administration.
Runoff
The Georgia Supreme Court agreed today to review a superior court decision denying a runoff in the deadlocked governor’s race. A hearing was set for next Tuesday.
