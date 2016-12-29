Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, December 30, 1966
Parkway
Extension of the Lindsay Creek Parkway to Interstate 85 at LaGrange may be the best way to provide full freeway service between Columbus and Atlanta, a state highway official said today.
Court Review
The Georgia Supreme Court acted with historic swiftness Thursday in granting a review of the Fulton County Superior Court decision denying a runoff in the dead-locked governor’s race. A hearing was set for 2 p.m. next Tuesday.
Deadly Dolls
Two types of dangerous flammable dolls may be circulating in Columbus homes today — Polish and English. Reports indicated that Polish-made dolls with highly flammable plastic faces may have gotten into Columbus as Christmas gifts bought from elsewhere.
