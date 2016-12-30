Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, December 31, 1966
Blast Rocks Home
Police today found small bits of a plastic explosive which they believe caused damage Friday night at the home of Mrs. J. P. Norris near downtown Columbus. The explosion, believed to have occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday, blew nearly all the glass from 14 windows in the front and on one side of the two-story house.
Religion
A Fort Benning chaplain, an Atlanta columnist and a doctor from South Africa will participate in a workshop on world understanding in Atlanta Thursday, Jan. 12. Area churchwomen of all faiths are invited . The one-day workshop will be at Druid Hills Presbyterian Church.
Highway Politics
Lester Maddox Friday added his support to the newly revived move to construct limited-access highways to link Columbus with Atlanta and Macon. “This is in line with my highway program,” Maddox said.
