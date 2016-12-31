A New Year problem our country did not create

The United States begins 2017 not only with the imminent swearing-in of a new president, but also with some unfinished dirty business that apparently began well before his election — but which was not, it seems, irrelevant to it.
As everyone is by now aware, President Obama on Thursday gave official form to expected retaliation against Russia for its cyberattacks on American political organizations, specifically its efforts to influence the presidential election.
The administration ordered the immediate ejection of 35 Russian intelligence operatives and sanctions on two leading Russian intelligence agencies. Four top officials of one of those agencies, the GRU, were specifically sanctioned for hacking the Democratic National Committee. Two other Russians long under FBI surveillance and suspicion, Alexey Belan and Mikhailovich Bogachev, were sanctioned for cyber-related manipulation of money and access to personal information.
Russian “recreational” facilities in Maryland and New York were also ordered closed because the State Department maintains they were being used as intelligence-gathering sites.
Obama’s action was for the most part met with solid bipartisan support, though a few GOP responses were more in the category of damning with faint praise. House Speaker Paul Ryan called the sanctions “overdue,” while other Republicans claimed they don’t go far enough. (If that assessment is accurate, then public calls for harsher measures before, rather than after the fact might have made these familiarly petulant responses to all things Obama considerably more credible.)
“It’s not only too little, too late,” Rudy Giuliani told Fox News, in what sounded like another attempt to slow his accelerating plummet into political irrelevance. “It’s almost silly the way he did it.”
Giuliani said the main purpose of the sanctions was to create problems for Obama’s successor, President-elect Donald Trump. And indeed, there can be no doubt that Obama’s action has domestic political as well as diplomatic and international security implications.
It puts the whole matter in the hands of the incoming president, who has consistently and publicly denied Russian interference in the American political process and has cast doubt on the credibility, even the integrity, of U.S. intelligence agencies. Trump has called reports of Russian hacking “ridiculous,” and said any such breach could have been the work of a “400-pound guy” in his bedroom.
But in the face of accumulated and all but irrefutable evidence in recent days, Trump was backing away from his public rejection of CIA and FBI findings — a rejection that would put him in the position of having to decide whether to lift the sanctions when he takes office, thus reaffirming as president a public rebuff of his nation’s own top intelligence and investigative agencies.
“In the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation,” Trump told the Associated Press Thursday.
With bipartisan demands for congressional investigations into Russian involvement in the election and other American political and governmental operations, such inquiries will almost certainly be at or near the top of the 2017 Capitol Hill agenda.
Russia, meanwhile, through its United Kingdom embassy in London, has tweeted (appropriately enough, under the political circumstances) that the president’s “hapless” sanctions are “Cold War déjà vu.” Accusing the United States of Cold War tactics is a fascinating choice of words from a country led by a former KGB operative.
Comments