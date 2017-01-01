Opinion

January 1, 2017 3:54 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 2, 1967

Medicaid

The federal Medicaid program, providing free medical care for disabled low-income Americans, officially goes into effect today.

Public TV

A new Georgia educational television station, WABW (channel 14) yesterday broadcast its first programming from its studios in Pelham.

Sports

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 34-27 in the National Football League Championship. In the American Football League, the Kansas City Chiefs trounced the Buffalo Bills 31-7 for the title.

