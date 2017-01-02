Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 3, 1967
Viet Nam
Operation Bolo was a success as Air Force pilots shot down at least five North Vietnamese MiG-21 jets in the largest air battle yet waged in the Southeast Asia war.
New Career
Former screen actor Ronald Reagan was sworn in as the 33rd Governor of California at 12:01 a.m. today, using a Bible that Father Junípero Serra brought from Spain to California in the 18th century.
Peace Talks
North Vietnamese Premier Pham Van Dong told the New York Times that his nation will begin direct peace talks if the U.S. maintains an unconditional halt to bombing.
