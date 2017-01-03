Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 4, 1967
Ruby Dies
Jack Ruby, 55, the former Dallas nightclub owner whose shooting of presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas was captured on live television, has died of a lung cancer-related pulmonary embolism. Ruby’s shooting of Oswald, who was being escorted by officers to a waiting vehicle, came just two days after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Mideast Violence
Israel's Ministry of Defense issued an order that the Israel Defense Forces were not to return fire against tank or mortar attacks by Syria, in an effort to prevent violence from escalating into war.
Sports
In the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, No. 6 Alabama crushed third-ranked Nebraska 34-7, while in Miami’s Orange Bowl, eighth-ranked Georgia Tech was upset 27-12 by Florida.
