Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 7, 1967
Maddox Jubilant
Buoyed by a Georgia Supreme Court decision which vetoed proposals for a runoff election, Democrat Lester Maddox exuded confidence Friday that the General Assembly will elect him next week to succeed Gov. Carl Sanders.
Vietnam
Sen. Richard Russell, D-Ga., charged Friday Defense Secretary Robert McNamara is to blame for the “credibility gap” over the Vietnam War. The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee said in an interview with the Atlanta Constitution in Washington that McNamara erred by not immediately admitting that some civilians were killed by U.S. bombing raids over North Vietnam.
Delta Landing
U.S. Marines stormed a beachhead of the Mekong Delta, opening what military officials believe will be the war’s bloodiest campaign, spokesmen said today.
