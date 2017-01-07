Opinion

January 7, 2017 12:23 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 8, 1967

CC Projects

The state Board of Regents is planning more than $3 million in new construction at Columbus College during the next five years, it was learned Saturday. Included are plans for construction of new library, adult education, life science and para-medical buildings and an addition to the existing physical education building.

Runoff Bill

Rep. Mac Pickard Saturday night still had hope that he could go ahead with his plans to introduce a bill Tuesday in the General Assembly to call for a run-off election in the Georgia governor’s race.

Columbus Office in Atlanta

A Columbus government office in Atlanta was made a “gentlemen’s agreement” by legislators and city and county commissioners Saturday during a meeting to draw up a priority roads list. The office was proposed by State Sen.-elect Steve Knight for the dual purpose of providing filing and correspondence space for legislators while in Atlanta and to serve as a base for a full-time employee who would watch Columbus interest at the Capitol.

