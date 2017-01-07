City lawsuits a bad idea from the start

Sheriff John Darr, Superior Court Clerk Linda Pierce, Marshal Greg Countryman and Municipal Court Clerk Vivian Creighton Bishop filed suit in 2014 against the city as a whole, and some of its officials individually, on grounds that the plaintiffs’ budgets were inadequate for the fulfillment of the duties of their respective offices. They also alleged that the budgeting process itself was improper and possibly in violation of the city charter.
For Darr and Pierce, the issue is now moot. For one thing, the word “former” now applies to the titles attached to their names above, because the voters ousted both in November. For another, their successors, Sheriff Donna Tompkins and Superior Court Clerk Ann Hardman, have both — as they said during their campaigns they would do — filed legal documents, on behalf of the offices they now lead, to dismiss the suits.
Columbus attorney Ken Henson said, in what will almost universally be taken as an understatement, “The city’s paid enough in legal fees already.”
“Enough” comes to roughly $2 million, which includes not just the city’s own bills, but also those of the sheriff and Superior Court clerk who filed the suits, because they were constitutional officers whose legal costs the city was obligated to pay.
Bishop and Countryman, who are not constitutional officers, can’t put their legal fees on the taxpayers’ tab — which might or might not have something to do with their political survival despite the suits. But the Consolidated Government’s legal defense costs are still a public expense, and the city has sued to recover some $15,000 in legal fees the two officials put on city credit cards.
None of this was ever necessary, and all of it has been as exasperating as it has been expensive. It has cost two veteran public servants their jobs for no good reason (with no disrespect to Hardman or Tompkins, from whom we expect the best, and who are already off to the right start), and wasted countless hours of city workers’ time and effort — also at taxpayer expense.
At least this mess is half over, in a manner of speaking. It would be nice, but not likely, if the two remaining plaintiffs would (excuse the term) follow suit.
Success rewarded
The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s “Continuum of Care” program approves federal grants for “higher performing” programs to alleviate homelessness. These programs, according to a HUD news release, “have proven most effective in meeting their local challenges.”
Which brings us to Home For Good, the local nonprofit coordinating agency for programs dealing with homelessness, which put together the application that has brought a total of $1.4 million in HUD grants to several local services.
The House of T.I.M.E., created to provide housing assistance for women with mental health or substance abuse problems, will receive the largest single portion. Others receiving grant funds include Open Door Community House, Stewart Community Home and New Horizons Behavioral Health. All were selected because of their respective roles and successes in sheltering and helping the homeless, and dealing with the underlying problems that lead to homelessness.
These services have changed the lives of a lot of people in need. This grant money should make it possible to help a lot more.
