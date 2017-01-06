Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 9, 1967
Bond Gets Seat
Rep. Julian Bond of Atlanta finally got his seat in the Georgia House of Representatives today-without a fight.
Bond was turned down in his bid to take a House seat in 1966 when legislators objected to a statement he had made opposing the U.S. position in Vietnam and encouraging draft dodging.
Fluoride
Dr. E. K. Munn, Columbus obstetrician and gynecologist, appearing on WTVM’s televised “Dateline Jaycee” program Sunday, told interviewers that the public has been deceived concerning fluoride in water. Outspoken against the use of the chemical in public water supplies, Dr. Munn said the harmful effects of fluoride were not investigated before the green light was given to every city in the U.S. to add it to water.
Lines Down
A power failure caused by downed power lines in the Rosemont area of the city left St. Francis Hospital without electricity this afternoon. The hospital was on emergency power in the operating rooms and in the corridors.
Comments