Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 10, 1967
Maddox Ready
Democrat Lester Maddox, noted for his segregationist views and frequent political defeats, prepared today to take the oath of office as governor of Georgia. Maddox was billed as a lop-sided favorite as the state’s 259-member General Assembly crept toward a precedent-making vote to break a general election deadlock.
NATO move
A Fort Benning company will be helping U.S. troops pull out of France over the next four months. The 200-man 608th Ordance Co. will leave for France today and Wednesday to assist in the pull-out requested by the French government.
Historic Showdown
Spectators starting arriving early for the historic occasion today in which the legislature was expected to choose a governor who ran second in the popular vote. Support for Democrat Lester Maddox, who ran second according to the vote count in the Nov. 8 general election, was evident among the visitors, many of whom wore buttons proclaiming “This is Maddox Country.”
