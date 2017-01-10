Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 11, 1967
Runoff Bill
Gov. Lester Maddox today promised full administrative support for a proposed constitutional amendment to permit Georgia voters, rather than the General Assembly, to decide future no-majority governor’s races.
Maddox, elected by the legislature in a historic Tuesday session, said Georgians have made it clear they want to do the electing of governors themselves.
Brinkley: Cut Spending
Rep. Jack Brinkley of Columbus, who campaigned for Congress with a pledge to fight excessive governmental spending, said today he doesn’t like President Johnson’s proposal to impose a surtax on corporate and personal incomes.
“I would prefer that we eliminate some of the fat in these domestic programs,” Brinkley said.
Bo Won County
Muscogee County legislators voted overwhelmingly for Bo Callaway in his unsuccessful General Assembly fight Tuesday for the governorship.
Only Rep. C. Ed Berry thought Lester Maddox “the best choice for the state and for Muscogee County.”
