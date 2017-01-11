Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 12, 1967
Holleman Rites
Funeral services for Ralph Milton Holleman, Columbus lawyer and a former Muscogee County state representative, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Episcopal Church.
Highway Post
Third District legislators will caucus in Atlanta Monday to vote on a bid by former state Sen. Harry Jackson of Columbus to unseat veteran state Highway Board member Clarke W. Duncan.
Medals for Medics
“I’m putting all the medics in for decorations,” Capt. Joe K. Clary of Charleston, S.C., said Wednesday. Clary was talking about the medical aid men serving under him in a company that ran into some of the heaviest fighting in the American drive this week into the Viet Cong’s Iron Triangle.
