January 12, 2017 10:19 AM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 13, 1967

Gen. Smith

Military funeral with a 17-gun salute will be held Saturday for Gen. Holland M. “Howlin’ Mad” Smith, who went from Seale, Ala., to the Marine Corps and to fame as the commander of U.S. Marine forces in the Pacific during World War II.

State Funding

Gov. Lester Maddox’ proposed new budget includes funds for construction of a 300-bed regional mental hospital in Columbus and expansion programs at the Muscogee County Airport and Columbus College.

Ralston

The Jordan Contracting Co. Thursday was found to be the apparent low bidder on the proposed Ralston Center in downtown Columbus, with a base bid of $2,673,000.

