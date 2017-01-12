Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 13, 1967
Gen. Smith
Military funeral with a 17-gun salute will be held Saturday for Gen. Holland M. “Howlin’ Mad” Smith, who went from Seale, Ala., to the Marine Corps and to fame as the commander of U.S. Marine forces in the Pacific during World War II.
State Funding
Gov. Lester Maddox’ proposed new budget includes funds for construction of a 300-bed regional mental hospital in Columbus and expansion programs at the Muscogee County Airport and Columbus College.
Ralston
The Jordan Contracting Co. Thursday was found to be the apparent low bidder on the proposed Ralston Center in downtown Columbus, with a base bid of $2,673,000.
Comments