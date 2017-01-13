Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 14, 1967
Negro Legislators
Rep. Albert Thompson of Columbus and nine other Negro legislators visited Gov. Lester Maddox Friday and came away with cautiously optimistic predictions for a good relationship with the new chief executive.
Airport Plans
Muscogee legislators and county commissioners are scheduled to discuss plans Thursday for a $1 million plus expansion and improvement program at Muscogee County Airport.
‘Super Bowl’
The Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs meet Sunday in the long-awaited, much-ballyhooed Super Bowl, a game that likely will establish — to almost everyone except the coaches involved — whether the National or American football league is superior.
