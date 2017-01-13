Opinion

January 13, 2017 10:00 AM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 14, 1967

Negro Legislators

Rep. Albert Thompson of Columbus and nine other Negro legislators visited Gov. Lester Maddox Friday and came away with cautiously optimistic predictions for a good relationship with the new chief executive.

Airport Plans

Muscogee legislators and county commissioners are scheduled to discuss plans Thursday for a $1 million plus expansion and improvement program at Muscogee County Airport.

‘Super Bowl’

The Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs meet Sunday in the long-awaited, much-ballyhooed Super Bowl, a game that likely will establish — to almost everyone except the coaches involved — whether the National or American football league is superior.

Related content

Opinion

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos