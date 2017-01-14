More to consider on casino idea

As reported last week, the local legislative delegation is considering the ramifications, positive and negative, of casino gambling in Georgia, including the idea of a casino in south Columbus. A recent study cited in the Atlanta Business Chronicle offers some important considerations.
A report by the business group Central Atlanta Progress concluded that while casinos would provide additional tax revenue, most of that would come from the pockets of local residents, not tourists and visitors bringing their business to town. The result could be a net loss for other entertainment, leisure and dining businesses.
The report also noted that casinos bring costs as well as revenues, and that many of the costs come first. Some of those costs, of course, are not strictly financial, at least not in the public sense. Corruption, gambling addiction, and crime are problems for which any community with a casino should be prepared.
This is neither a denunciation nor an endorsement of casino gambling. But these are things for lawmakers to consider, and for voters to consider if and when the decision is theirs.
