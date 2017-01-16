Opinion

January 16, 2017 12:26 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 17, 1967

Bus Service

City Manager Ralph Sayers assured city commissioners Monday, “I’ll find the right price” in a possible purchase of the Columbus Transportation Co. He has begun the “second phase” — looking into the costs of starting a bus system for the city “from scratch.”

Parking

Downtown businessmen here one day may lose onstreet parking near their stores, Columbus Traffic Engineer Wesley Scott said Monday in a speech to the Muscogee Lions Club. Scott blamed onstreet parking in many areas as the cause of much congestion on city streets.

Bugging Bill

Rep. Milton Jones of Columbus today predicted that the General Assembly will give overwhelming approval to a bill designed to outlaw use of electronic eavesdropping devices in Georgia.

Related content

Opinion

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos