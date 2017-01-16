Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 17, 1967
Bus Service
City Manager Ralph Sayers assured city commissioners Monday, “I’ll find the right price” in a possible purchase of the Columbus Transportation Co. He has begun the “second phase” — looking into the costs of starting a bus system for the city “from scratch.”
Parking
Downtown businessmen here one day may lose onstreet parking near their stores, Columbus Traffic Engineer Wesley Scott said Monday in a speech to the Muscogee Lions Club. Scott blamed onstreet parking in many areas as the cause of much congestion on city streets.
Bugging Bill
Rep. Milton Jones of Columbus today predicted that the General Assembly will give overwhelming approval to a bill designed to outlaw use of electronic eavesdropping devices in Georgia.
