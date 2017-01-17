Opinion

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 18, 1967

Kennedy Suit

Former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy has settled her lawsuit against author William Manchester and the Harper & Row publishing company, which had temporarily enjoined the publication of Manchester's book, “The Death of a President.”

Language Bill

U.S. Senator Ralph Yarborough of Texas introduced the Bilingual Education Act, saying a Mexican-American child "is wrongly led to believe from his first day of school that there is something wrong with him because of his language … This is a subtle and cruel form of discrimination."

Actress Dies

Evelyn Nesbit, 82, American model, stage actress, and wife of controversial businessman Harry K. Thaw, died yesterday at 82.

