Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 19, 1967
Defense Bill
President Lyndon B. Johnson prepared to propose the nation's biggest defense budget since World War II at $73 billion.
Killer Sentenced
“Boston Strangler” Albert DeSalvo, convicted of numerous crimes other than the 13 homicides of which he had been accused, was sentenced to life in prison. DeSalvo's attorney, F. Lee Bailey had sought to argue that the defendant was not guilty by reason of insanity.
Space Program
The Air Force launched eight communications satellites into orbit on a Titan IIIC rocket, increasing its "globe girdling satellite communications network" to 15 located above the Earth and closing the gaps between the seven launched in 1966.
