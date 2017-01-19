Opinion

January 19, 2017 5:00 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 21, 1967

Vietnam

In a “bluntly worded” speech to a group of career officers at Fort Benning, Gen. Harold K. Johnson said major American troop units may begin coming home within 1 ½ to 2 ½ years while some forces may have to stay in Vietnam as long as eight years. Frustrating fights against guerrillas and terrorists may keep some U.S. troops in Vietnam for a long time, Johnson said.

Fort Benning

The planned formation of a second airmobile division is being delayed by the shortage of helicopters, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Harold K. Johnson said as he left Fort Benning Friday.

Maddox

Gov. Lester Maddox says he plans to attend a prayer breakfast at the White House in Washington on Feb. 2. Maddox said Friday he was invited by President Lyndon Johnson.

Related content

Opinion

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos