Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 21, 1967
Vietnam
In a “bluntly worded” speech to a group of career officers at Fort Benning, Gen. Harold K. Johnson said major American troop units may begin coming home within 1 ½ to 2 ½ years while some forces may have to stay in Vietnam as long as eight years. Frustrating fights against guerrillas and terrorists may keep some U.S. troops in Vietnam for a long time, Johnson said.
Fort Benning
The planned formation of a second airmobile division is being delayed by the shortage of helicopters, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Harold K. Johnson said as he left Fort Benning Friday.
Maddox
Gov. Lester Maddox says he plans to attend a prayer breakfast at the White House in Washington on Feb. 2. Maddox said Friday he was invited by President Lyndon Johnson.
