Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 23, 1967
Julia Harris Dies
Julia Collier Harris, former Columbus resident, distinguished newspaper official and author, died at a private hospital in Atlanta Saturday night. She was 91. Mrs. Harris was the widow of the late Julian LaRose Harris. Their editorial campaign against the Ku Klux Klan earned their newspaper, The Columbus Enquirer-Sun, a Pulitizer Prize in 1926 for “meritorious public service.”
Budget Cuts
Muscogee Rep. Mac Pickard today branded Gov. Lester Maddox’s revenue estimates “too optimistic” and predicted that the Georgia General Assembly will slash the administration’s proposed $1.6 billion budget for the 1967-69 biennium.
Social Security
President Johnson asked Congress today to raise Social Security benefits by 15 per cent and 59 percent in the lowest bracket and said such an increase will be “a major step toward our goal that every elderly citizen has an adequate income and a meaningful retirement.”
