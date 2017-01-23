Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 24, 1967
City Raise
City Commission opened this year’s study of the budget Monday with a proposal by Mayor B. Ed Johnson that city employees receive an 8 per cent pay increase.
PC Police
A local drive-in restaurant owner today verbally signed the Phenix City Commission with some hot criticism of the lack of police protection being given business places at night. Clifford (Boe) Duke, who said he represented several merchants, told the commission that the insurance of one business has been canceled because of repeated burglaries.
West Point Dam
President Johnson recommended in his budget message to Congress today that it approve $8.1 million for the West Point Dam.
Comments