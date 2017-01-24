Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 25, 1967
Negro Vote
Republicans are determined to pick up at least 30 percent of the Negro vote in the 1968 presidential campaign by waging what one party official called the “most dynamic, aggressive program ever put on by the GOP.”
Sports
It’s back to conference action tonight for the Columbus College Rebels who play an important Northern Division game with DeKalb at Decatur.
Third Channel?
A Huntsville, Ala., corporation, to be known as GALA Broadcasting Co., filed with the FCC to establish a station and tower for broadcast here over Channel 38 (UHF).
Comments