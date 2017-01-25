Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 26, 1967
Russell County School Board members anticipate no trouble over signing federal school desegregation guidelines, despite a 1966 Alabama law designed by former Gov. George Wallace to head off such compliance.
All city employees will find their paychecks fattened with the Feb. 15 payroll. Columbus City Commission approved an 8 percent raise for all employees in a five-hour budget session Wednesday.
A Negro member of the Huguley water system board says there are not enough fire hydrants in the Little Shawmut area for proper fire protection. Ross Dunn recently charged that 13 of the 60 hydrants in the system are located in the area and are too far apart to do any good.
