Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 27, 1967
Juvenile Joyriders
A youthful ring of car thieves has been broken up by Columbus detectives who claim the boys took joy rides in at least seven stolen autos. Seven boys, whose ages range from 13 to 16, have been picked up and charged with stealing five cars in the city and two others in Muscogee County.
Merger
An official of the Royal Crown Cola Co. said today the proposed merger with American Tobacco Co. was “still in the negotiating stages” but said the merger “looks good.”
Walk For ‘Dimes’
The annual March of Dimes Teen-Age Walkathon to Warm Springs and back to Columbus will begin Saturday morning at the Fourth National Bank.
