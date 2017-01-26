Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 28, 1967
Apollo Tragedy
With America’s moon program at stake, top space experts investigated charred debris and blockhouse records today in a high-security search for the cause of a flash fire that snuffed out the lives of the nation’s first three Apollo astronauts. Meanwhile, the “badly-burned” bodies of spacemen Virgil (Gus) Grissom, Edward White, and Roger Chaffee, who perished instantly when their Apollo mooncraft cabin turned into an inferno during a routine test, lay at a base dispensary here awaiting funeral plans.
LC Alumni
John P. Illges III, chairman of the LaGrange College board of trustees, will be speaker Tuesday at a meeting of the college’s Columbus-area alumni.
Church Fire
Slight smoke damage resulted Friday morning in a fire at Shawmut Baptist Church, according to John Burt, Lanett fire chief.
