Opinion

January 26, 2017 10:00 AM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 28, 1967

Apollo Tragedy

With America’s moon program at stake, top space experts investigated charred debris and blockhouse records today in a high-security search for the cause of a flash fire that snuffed out the lives of the nation’s first three Apollo astronauts. Meanwhile, the “badly-burned” bodies of spacemen Virgil (Gus) Grissom, Edward White, and Roger Chaffee, who perished instantly when their Apollo mooncraft cabin turned into an inferno during a routine test, lay at a base dispensary here awaiting funeral plans.

LC Alumni

John P. Illges III, chairman of the LaGrange College board of trustees, will be speaker Tuesday at a meeting of the college’s Columbus-area alumni.

Church Fire

Slight smoke damage resulted Friday morning in a fire at Shawmut Baptist Church, according to John Burt, Lanett fire chief.

Related content

Opinion

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos