Health care: Out with the old, in with … ?

It can be taken as a given that with a new Republican president and Republican majorities in both houses of Congress, most of whose members have relentlessly lambasted former President Obama’s signature health care program from the outset, the Affordable Care Act, at least by that name and in its current form, will soon be a thing of the past.
What we will have once it is gone is the critical variable. Whether “critical” turns out simply to mean vitally important — which of course it is — or becomes an accurate clinical assessment of the condition of American health care depends on what happens in the weeks and months to come.
The centerpiece feature on the front page of the Sunday Forum section, “Repeal and compete,” offers one alternative, a traditionally conservative market-based approach put forth by Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La. (who in his private life is a physician), and Susan Collins, R-Me.
The Cassidy-Collins formula might or might not be an effective and affordable way to provide health insurance for Americans not covered by employer-provided or other private plans. But, as broken down in some detail by writer Ross Douthat of the New York Times, it is at the very least a thoughtful approach, which already makes it infinitely better — economically, politically and morally — than simply scrapping ACA with no alternative in place, or even in mind.
Republican leaders in Congress insist that’s not going to happen, and Americans should hold them to that. Because as reported last week in the Washington Post, a 2015 Obamacare repeal plan, if enacted today, would cost 18 million or more Americans their health insurance in the first year, according to figures from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. That number, the CBO estimates, would grow to about 32 million in a decade.
A spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told the Post that the CBO projection is “meaningless, as it takes into account no measures to replace the law nor actions that the incoming administration will take to revitalize the individual market that has been decimated by Obamacare.”
If there are such measures in place, so much the better. But the projections are not “meaningless,” because they’re not purely hypothetical. They are based on the calculated consequences of a plan actually put forth two years ago by lawmakers who proposed no replacement plan whatever.
As for the new administration, President Trump told the Post (when he was still President-elect Trump) that he had a plan to provide “insurance for everybody.” That’s an appealing idea in the abstract, but what it actually means depends on the details — of which Trump, surely to the surprise of neither his critics nor his allies, offered none.
Though congressional Republicans acknowledged that they consider the 2015 ACA repeal effort a “dress rehearsal,” they insist that repeal will not come without an improvement: “In reality,” Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., posted on Twitter, “we will provide people with coverage that they want and can actually use.”
We know about the flaws and costs of ACA. We also know that tens of millions of Americans have health care coverage who didn’t have it before. It’s politically advisable and morally imperative for the new power alignment in Washington to keep both parts of that equation in mind.
