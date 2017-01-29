Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 30, 1967
War Reporting
U.S. military officials disclosed today that American aircraft losses in the Vietnam war have been greater than reported in the past. The disclosure left the actual cost of the U.S. air war in doubt.
Man of the Year
The Young Men’s Progressive Club of Columbus held its annual “Man of the Year” program Sunday at St. John AME Church. Charles W. DuVaul, principal of Spencer High School, was named the 1966 man of the year by Muscogee Rep. Albert W. Thompson.
Oliver Dam
Approximately 2,800 visitors toured the Georgia Power Co.’s Oliver Dam during 1966, according to I.T. Farris, superintendent of the Chattahoochee Hydro Group. In addition, thousands more visited Lake Oliver and the Goat Rock Dam and Bartlett’s Ferry areas for fishing, boating, swimming and other recreational activities.
Comments