Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 31, 1967
Apollo Tragedy
Two newspapers reported today that tape recordings indicated America’s first Apollo astronauts spent a horrifying 12 to 15 seconds trying to escape the flames in their spaceship before they perished.
Vietnam
President Johnson asked Congress today to increase educational and other benefits of veterans equal to those granted veterans of the two world wars and Korea.
School Board
A 1967 budget and further revisions of the school desegregation plan will come before the Muscogee County Board of Education at its meeting tonight.
